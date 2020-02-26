Latest News: Syria Regime Kills 20 Civilians, Retakes Beirut
Syria Regime Kills 20 Civilians, Retakes Symbolic Town Beirut

At least 20 civilians died in Syrian regime strikes on targets including schools, a monitor said Tuesday, in a relentless advance on the country's last major opposition holdout that saw loyalists seize a symbolic town.

ISRO to Launch Geo Imaging Satellite

GSLV-F10 is scheduled to launch Geo Imaging Satellite, GISAT-1 on 5th March 2020 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.

