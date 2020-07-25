Live

Latest News: CRPF Officer Shoots Colleague, Kills Self in Delhi

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Published25 Jul 2020, 03:36 AM IST
Breaking News
1 min read

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

3:30 AM, 25 Jul

Delhi: CRPF Officer Shoots Colleague, Kills Self in Lodhi Estate

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector fired at another CRPF inspector with his service weapon before taking his life in Delhi's Lodhi Estate area late on Friday night, reported NDTV quoting Police officials.

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!