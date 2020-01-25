Latest News: China Virus Death Toll Jumps to 41

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
China Virus Death Toll Jumps to 41, Cases Soar to Nearly 1,300
A deadly viral outbreak in China has now killed 41 people, while the number of infected cases has soared to nearly 1,300, authorities said on Saturday, 25 January.
The 15 new deaths all took place in Wuhan, the city of 11 million where the deadly respiratory contagion first emerged, the Hubei Health Commission said.
At least 444 new cases of the virus have been found, raising the total number to 1,287, the National Health Commission said in a separate statement.
The disease has spread to 30 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities.
(Source: AFP)
At Least 18 Dead, Hundreds Hurt as Quake Hits Eastern Turkey
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocked a sparsely-populated part of eastern Turkey on Friday, 24 January, killing at least 18 people, injuring more than 500 and leaving some 30 trapped in the wreckage of toppled buildings, Turkish officials said.
Rescue teams from neighboring provinces were dispatched to the affected areas, working in the dark with floodlights in the freezing cold, and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said troops were on standby to help.
Hundreds of residents were left homeless or with damaged homes.
(Source: AP)
