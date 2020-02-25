Latest News: 2 Teens Wounded in Stabbing at Hawaii High School

Catch all the latest news updates of the day here.
2 Teens Seriously Wounded in Stabbing at Hawaii High School
Two 16-year-olds were stabbed and seriously wounded at a Hawaii high school Monday, 24 February.
Police confirmed to school officials that a suspect, who is not one of the wounded, was in custody, said Lindsay Chambers, a spokeswoman for the Hawaii Department of Education.
A boy and girl were taken to a hospital in serious condition after the stabbing at Mililani High School on central Oahu, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright said
FIR Registered Against MNS Worker for Allegedly 'Trespassing'
FIR registered against MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) workers for allegedly 'trespassing in houses of minorities and harassing them, calling them Bangladeshis' on 22 February. A complaint was filed in connection with the incident on Sunday, 23 February .
