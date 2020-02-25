Latest News: 2 Teens Wounded in Stabbing at Hawaii High School

Two 16-year-olds were stabbed and seriously wounded at a Hawaii high school Monday, 24 February.

Police confirmed to school officials that a suspect, who is not one of the wounded, was in custody, said Lindsay Chambers, a spokeswoman for the Hawaii Department of Education.

A boy and girl were taken to a hospital in serious condition after the stabbing at Mililani High School on central Oahu, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright said