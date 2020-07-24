Latest News: 3 Overnight Quakes at Different Places in India

Live
NIA Issues Notice to M Sivasankar in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a notice to M Sivasankar, former Principal Secy of Kerala Chief Minister in the Kerala gold smuggling case, asking him to appear before NIA at Kochi office on 27 July for further interrogation, ANI reported.
3 Overnight Quakes at Different Places in India
Three low intensity earthquakes occurred at different places in India overnight, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
- An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Palghar, Maharashtra at 12:26 am
- An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck 89km East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 5:11 am
- An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Aligarh at 6:02 am today
