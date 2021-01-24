Live

Latest News: India-China To Hold 9th Round of Military Talks Today

Catch the latest news updates of the day here

The Quint
Published
Breaking News
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

9:12 AM , 24 Jan

India-China to Hold 9th Round of Military Talks in Ladakh

The ninth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is set to take place today in Moldo, opposite Chushul sector in Eastern Ladakh, reported news agency ANI quoting army sources.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!