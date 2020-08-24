Latest News: Blackout in Syria After Blast at Arab Gas Pipeline
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Explosion of Arab Gas Pipeline Causes Blackout in Syria
An explosion on the Arab Gas Pipeline has caused a power blackout in Syria and initial indications point to an attack, the energy minister tells state-run television, Reuters reported.
1 Person Trapped, 2 Dead After Shooting Stomes Hit Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway
At least two people died after being hit by shooting stones on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway near Kaudiyala in Pauri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand at 5:20 am today, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said. One more person is feared trapped under the boulders.
4-Yr-Old Girl Raped, Killed In Chhattisgarh
A four-year-old girl allegedly raped, killed by 28-year-old man in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district; accused arrested.
(Source: PTI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.