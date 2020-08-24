Live

Latest News: Blackout in Syria After Blast at Arab Gas Pipeline

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

24 Aug 2020
4:05 AM, 24 Aug

Explosion of Arab Gas Pipeline Causes Blackout in Syria

An explosion on the Arab Gas Pipeline has caused a power blackout in Syria and initial indications point to an attack, the energy minister tells state-run television, Reuters reported.

3:55 AM, 24 Aug

1 Person Trapped, 2 Dead After Shooting Stomes Hit Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

At least two people died after being hit by shooting stones on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway near Kaudiyala in Pauri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand at 5:20 am today, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said. One more person is feared trapped under the boulders.

2:07 AM, 24 Aug

4-Yr-Old Girl Raped, Killed In Chhattisgarh

A four-year-old girl allegedly raped, killed by 28-year-old man in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district; accused arrested.

(Source: PTI)

Published: 24 Aug 2020, 02:09 AM IST

