Live

Latest News: Jharkhand Agriculture Min Tests Positive for COVID-19

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Published23 Aug 2020, 02:49 AM IST
Breaking News
1 min read

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

2:48 AM, 23 Aug

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Tests Positive for COVID

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh tweeted on Saturday, 23 August that he has tested positive for COVID.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!