Latest News: Biden Accepts Dem Party’s Nomination For US Prez

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Updated21 Aug 2020, 04:56 AM IST
4:56 AM, 21 Aug

Fire Breaks Our In Puducherry Factory

Fire broke out at a boat manufacturing factory in Puducherry’s Coconut Harbour earlier this morning. Mudaliarpet Police is carrying out investigation to ascertain cause of the fire, reported ANI.

3:44 AM, 21 Aug

Biden Accepts Democratic Party's Nomination For US President

Joe Biden formally accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for President of the United States of America.

2:44 AM, 21 Aug

BJP MLA From Deoria Passes Away

Janmejai Singh, BJP MLA from Sadar, Deoria passed away last night due to a heart attack. He was 75 years old.

(Source: ANI)

2:12 AM, 21 Aug

Fire Breaks Out In A Telangana Power House, 9 Trapped

Massive fire broke out at Left Bank Power House in Srisailam, in Telangana side, late last night, reported ANI. Ten people have been rescued of which six are under treatment at a hospital in Srisailam. Nine people still feared trapped.


Published: 21 Aug 2020, 02:13 AM IST

