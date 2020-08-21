Latest News: Biden Accepts Dem Party’s Nomination For US Prez
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Fire Breaks Our In Puducherry Factory
Fire broke out at a boat manufacturing factory in Puducherry’s Coconut Harbour earlier this morning. Mudaliarpet Police is carrying out investigation to ascertain cause of the fire, reported ANI.
Biden Accepts Democratic Party's Nomination For US President
Joe Biden formally accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for President of the United States of America.
BJP MLA From Deoria Passes Away
Janmejai Singh, BJP MLA from Sadar, Deoria passed away last night due to a heart attack. He was 75 years old.
(Source: ANI)
Fire Breaks Out In A Telangana Power House, 9 Trapped
Massive fire broke out at Left Bank Power House in Srisailam, in Telangana side, late last night, reported ANI. Ten people have been rescued of which six are under treatment at a hospital in Srisailam. Nine people still feared trapped.
