Latest News: HC to Hear Plea to Cancel Robert Vadra’s Bail Today

Section 144 Imposed in Vijaywada and Guntur
Heavy security beefed up at Prakasam Barrage in Vijawada; Section 144 of CrPc imposed in Vijaywada and Guntur areas to facilitate smooth functioning of the State Assembly and movement of public representatives.
(Source: ANI)
Naidu Calls House Arrest of TDP Leaders 'Undemocratic and Unconstitutional'
Former Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu stated that the house arrest of party leaders & Amaravati JAC leaders is condemnable, and the suppression of public voice is undemocratic & against the constitution.
(Source: ANI)
UK PM Johnson Seeks Post-Brexit Deals at Africa Summit London
Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets 16 African leaders at an investment summit today, that will see Britain cast out a net for trading partners in its new life outside the EU.
The first UK-Africa Investment Summit in London comes less than two weeks before Britain formally ends its decades-long involvement in the European integration project.
(Source: AFP)
2 Police Officers Killed in Honolulu Shooting
Two police officers were killed in a shooting Sunday in the normally peaceful Honolulu, Hawaii’s governor said in a statement.
(Source: AP)
SC to Hear Petitions on Electoral Bonds Today
Supreme Court to hear today the petitions filed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Communist Party of India (CPM) and others, seeking a direction for stay on electoral bonds.
(Source: ANI)
HC to Hear ED's Plea to Cancel Robert Vadra's Anticipatory Bail on Monday
Delhi High Court on Monday, 20 January, is scheduled to hear Enforcement Directorate's plea to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra and Manoj Arora in a money laundering case.
(Source: ANI)
