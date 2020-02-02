Latest News: NIA Raids Many Places in Kashmir Over J&K DSP Case

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
J&K DSP Case: NIA Raids Multiple Places in South Kashmir
The National Investigation Agency on Sunday, 2 February morning carried out searches in connection with a case in which a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer was arrested while ferrying terrorists outside the valley, officials said.
The NIA had taken over the case in which Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who has since been suspended, was caught in south Kashmir while ferrying two terrorists out of the valley on 11 January.
(Source: PTI)
Three Killed in Shooting at a Toronto Airbnb
Three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting in an apartment rented on Airbnb in Toronto, police said Saturday.
Three people were shot dead late Friday and a fourth injured, police in Canada's biggest city said in a tweet.
Hindu Mahasabha's UP President Shot Dead in Lucknow
Out on a morning walk, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha’s Uttar Pradesh unit was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area on Sunday, 2 February.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
Police: 2 Dead and 2 Wounded in Shooting at Florida Funeral
Gunfire erupted at a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.
(Source: PTI)
