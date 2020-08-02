Latest News: Crew Dragon Undocks From ISS, Headed Back to Earth

Live
Crew Dragon Undocks From ISS, Headed Back to Earth
SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley has successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and is headed back to Earth, reported Sputnik. As per the report, Crew Dragon successfully separated from the ISS at around 23:34 GMT on Saturday.
(Source: ANI)
