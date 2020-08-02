Live

Latest News: Crew Dragon Undocks From ISS, Headed Back to Earth

The Quint
Published02 Aug 2020, 03:02 AM IST
3:01 AM, 02 Aug

Crew Dragon Undocks From ISS, Headed Back to Earth

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley has successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and is headed back to Earth, reported Sputnik. As per the report, Crew Dragon successfully separated from the ISS at around 23:34 GMT on Saturday.

(Source: ANI)

