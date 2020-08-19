Live
Latest News: Mali President Steps Down After Being Detained
Mali President Steps Down After Being Detained
Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned and dissolved the parliament hours after mutinying soldiers detained him at gunpoint, ANI reported quoting Reuters.
