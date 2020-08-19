Live

Latest News: Mali President Steps Down After Being Detained

Published19 Aug 2020, 02:43 AM IST
2:37 AM, 19 Aug

Mali President Steps Down After Being Detained

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned and dissolved the parliament hours after mutinying soldiers detained him at gunpoint, ANI reported quoting Reuters.

