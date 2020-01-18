Latest News: Indonesian Tries to Enter Nepal on Fake Visa; Held
Latest News: Indonesian Tries to Enter Nepal on Fake Visa; Held

Case Registered Against up Man for Circulating 'New Constitution' With Bhagwat's Photo

A case has been registered against a person at Khurja police station for circulating a 16-page PDF file, 'Naya Bharatiya Samvidhan', on social media with a picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

(Source: ANI)

Indonesian Woman Tries to Enter Nepal on Fake Visa; Arrested

An Indonesian woman was apprehended by Immigration Department in Sonauli when she was trying to enter Nepal on a fake visa.

Ashutosh Shukla, SSP said,"the woman has been identified as Rohana Emam Sabri and she was arrested. Case has been registered."

(Source: ANI)

