Live
Latest News: Man Murdered in Mumbai’s Bandra, Probe Underway
Catch all live news updates of the day here.
i
Catch all live news updates of the day here.
Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude in Afghanistan's Fayzabad
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred at 9:41 am (local time), 156 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology said.
Man Murdered in Mumbai's Bandra
A man was murdered using a sharp weapon in Bandra on Sunday. An FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 and 34 at Kherwadi Police station. Search is underway for the three accused.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!