Live

Latest News: Man Murdered in Mumbai’s Bandra, Probe Underway

Catch all live news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Published
Breaking News
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch all live news updates of the day here.

11:10 AM , 17 May

Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude in Afghanistan's Fayzabad

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred at 9:41 am (local time), 156 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology said.

11:10 AM , 17 May

Man Murdered in Mumbai's Bandra

A man was murdered using a sharp weapon in Bandra on Sunday. An FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 and 34 at Kherwadi Police station. Search is underway for the three accused.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!