Latest News: 12 Trains Running Late Due to Low Visibility

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
12 Trains Delayed Due to Low Visibility

12 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

UP Engineer Shot Dead; Investigation Underway

A Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) junior engineer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mathura on Thursday, 16 January.

SSP Shalabh Mathur said, "The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kumar, who hails from Agra. Investigation is being done."

