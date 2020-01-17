Latest News: 12 Trains Running Late Due to Low Visibility

Live
12 Trains Delayed Due to Low Visibility
12 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.
(Source: ANI)
UP Engineer Shot Dead; Investigation Underway
A Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) junior engineer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mathura on Thursday, 16 January.
SSP Shalabh Mathur said, "The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kumar, who hails from Agra. Investigation is being done."
(Source: ANI)
