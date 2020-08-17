Live

Latest News: Fire Breaks Out at Parliament Annexe Building

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Published17 Aug 2020, 02:47 AM IST
2:47 AM, 17 Aug

Fire Breaks Out at Parliament Annexe Building

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Parliament Annexe Building, ANI reported. Five fire tenders present at the spot. More details are awaited.

