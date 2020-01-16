Latest News: Delhi Traffic Police’ Advisory for R-Day Rehearsals

Live
Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory for R-Day Parade Rehearsals
Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory for Republic Day Parade rehearsals on 17, 18, 20 and 21 January.
12 Suspected Naxals Taken Into Custody in Chhattisgarh
12 suspected Naxals were taken into custody for interrogation following an encounter between District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and Naxals in the border of Dantewada and Bastar districts.
One DRG personnel sustained minor injuries during the encounter.
