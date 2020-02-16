Latest News: PM Modi to Visit Varanasi Today, Launch 30 Projects
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.(Photo: The Quint)
Live

Latest News: PM Modi to Visit Varanasi Today, Launch 30 Projects

The Quint
Breaking News

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

NEWEST FIRSTOLDEST FIRST
(3) NEW UPDATES

PM Modi to Visit Varanasi Today, Launch Over 30 Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Sunday, 16 February. He will inaugurate over 30 projects, including a 430-bed super specialty Government hospital at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at BHU.

Rocket Attack Hits Near Us Embassy in Iraq Capital: US Military Source

Multiple rockets hit near the US embassy in Iraq's capital early Sunday, an American military source said, the 19th attack against US assets in the country since late October.

The assault sent warning sirens blaring across the high-security diplomatic compound but it was unclear exactly what was hit and how many rockets made impact, the source told AFP.

(Source: PTI)

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Breaking News section for more stories.

    Loading...