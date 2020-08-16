Latest News: Ex Prez Pranab Mukherjee Stable But on Ventilator
Former Prez Pranab Mukherjee Stable But Still on Ventilator
There is no change in the condition of Pranab Mukherjee, the Army Hospital (R&R) said. His vital and clinical parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support. He has multiple old co-morbidities and his health condition is being closely monitored by specialists.
Commenting on his health, his son, Abhijit Mukherjee said, “He is much better and stable than the preceding days. We firmly believe that he will be back among us soon.”
(Source: ANI)
Short Circuit in Bengaluru Hospital Disrupts Oxygen Supply, COVID-19 Patients Shifted
As many as 17 coronavirus patients were shifted overnight from the CV Raman Nagar government hospital to other medical facilities after a short circuit disrupted oxygen supply. The incident took place on the intervening night of August 14 and 15. All patients who were shifted are doing well, said CV Raman Hospital Superintendent Radhakrishna.
(Source: IANS)
Punjab Revenue Minister Tests Positive
Punjab Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar on Sunday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, doctors said. He hoisted the national flag on Independence Day and in Mansa town a day earlier.
(Source: IANS)
Spike of 63,489 COVID Cases in Last 24 Hours
A spike of 63,489 cases and 944 deaths was reported in India, in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths.
(Source: ANI)
Vaishno Devi Temple Re-opens
Vaishno Devi temple re-opens for devotees from Sunday. The CEO of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said, “Only 2,000 people are allowed in, out of which 100 from outside Uttarakhand will be allowed. People from red zones who have tested negative will also be allowed.”
(Source: ANI)
