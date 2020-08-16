Latest News: Ex Prez Pranab Mukherjee Stable But on Ventilator

There is no change in the condition of Pranab Mukherjee, the Army Hospital (R&R) said. His vital and clinical parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support. He has multiple old co-morbidities and his health condition is being closely monitored by specialists.

Commenting on his health, his son, Abhijit Mukherjee said, “He is much better and stable than the preceding days. We firmly believe that he will be back among us soon.”

(Source: ANI)