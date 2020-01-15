Latest News: Ukraine Plane Struck by Two Missiles, Says Report

Catch all the latest news updates on The Quint.
US Senate Likely to Begin Trump Impeachment Trial
The Senate is likely to begin the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump on January 21, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.
McConnell's remarks came after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would vote on Wednesday and send its impeachment trial to the Senate.
The 435-member US House of Representatives, where Democrats enjoy a majority, last month charged Trump with "high crimes and misdemeanours" and impeached him for pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival.
Ukraine Plane Struck by Two Missiles: Report
Two Iranian missiles struck down a Ukrainian passenger jet, the New York Times reported Tuesday, posting verified security camera footage showing double projectiles gliding through the sky before hitting their target.
18 Trains Running Late Due to Low Visibility
18 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.
(Source: ANI)