Latest News: Ukraine Plane Struck by Two Missiles, Says Report
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.(Photo: The Quint)
Live

Latest News: Ukraine Plane Struck by Two Missiles, Says Report

The Quint
Breaking News

Catch all the latest news updates on The Quint.

NEWEST FIRSTOLDEST FIRST
(3) NEW UPDATES

US Senate Likely to Begin Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate is likely to begin the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump on January 21, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

McConnell's remarks came after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would vote on Wednesday and send its impeachment trial to the Senate.

The 435-member US House of Representatives, where Democrats enjoy a majority, last month charged Trump with "high crimes and misdemeanours" and impeached him for pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

Ukraine Plane Struck by Two Missiles: Report

Two Iranian missiles struck down a Ukrainian passenger jet, the New York Times reported Tuesday, posting verified security camera footage showing double projectiles gliding through the sky before hitting their target.

18 Trains Running Late Due to Low Visibility

18 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

(Source: ANI)

Mumbai: Train Services Resume on Harbour Line

Train services have resumed on the Harbour line after two wagons of a goods train derailed near Kurla railway station in Mumbai.

(Source: ANI)

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Breaking News section for more stories.

    Loading...