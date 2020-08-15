Latest News: NIA Arrests Four More in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested four more accused in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. The accused have been identified as Mohamed Anwar, Hamzath Abdu Salam, Samju and Hamjad Ali.

Searches were carried out at their houses at six locations in Malappuram and Kozhikode on Friday, the NIA said. So far, the agency has arrested 20 accused in connection with the case.

(Source: ANI)