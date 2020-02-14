Latest News | Trump’s Tweets Make it Impossible to Work: Official

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Homage to Pulwama Attack Martyrs
Amit Shah took to Twitter on Friday to pay homage to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack, a year after it happened.
“India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland,” the home minister said.
US Attorney General Says Trump Tweets 'Make it Impossible' to do Job
US Attorney General Bill Barr has accused Donald Trump of hampering the work of the Justice Department, saying the president's tweets were making his job "impossible".
"I have a problem with some of the tweets," Barr said in an interview with ABC News, adding: "I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me." "I think it's time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases," he said.
(Source: AFP)
Trump Says He Might Keep Others From Listening in on Calls
President Donald Trump has said that he might end the long-running practice of letting other administration officials listen in on presidential calls with foreign leaders.
That's after Trump's impeachment was triggered by his July phone call with the president of Ukraine.
“I may end the practice entirely,” Trump told Geraldo Rivera in a radio interview that aired Thursday, 13 February.
Records experts said that was a bad idea, for multiple reasons.
(Source: PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )