Latest News: BSP Likely to Skip Opposition Meeting on CAA

Chadar Trek Suspended for 2 Days
41 trekkers undertaking the Chadar trek were rescued after water overflowed over ice on the Zanskar river in Leh, a senior official said.
The official also announced a temporary suspension of Chadak Trek for the next two days due to inclement weather.
(Source: PTI)
Shootout Reported in Bengaluru
Shootout has been reported in Bengaluru, where 2 rowdies were shot below the knee by CCB in self defence after they attacked our staff with a knife near BTM lake, early morning today.
(Source: ANI)
BSP Likely to Skip Opposition Meeting on CAA
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is likely to skip a meeting of opposition parties convened on Monday to discuss the situation arising out of violence on various university campuses and protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Sources in the BSP said the party may not send a representative at the meet due to its differences with the Congress.
Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has already announced its decision to stay away from the meet.
15 Trains Running Late Due to Low Visibility in the Northern Railway Region
15 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.
(Source: ANI)
New Zealand Volcano Death Toll Rises to 20
The death toll from the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand has risen to 20, following another death more than a month after the tragedy, police said Monday, 13 January.
The toll includes two people whose bodies have not been recovered.
"Police can confirm a further person died in an Australian hospital last night as a result of injuries suffered in the White Island eruption," deputy commissioner John Tims said.
(Source: AFP)
