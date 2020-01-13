Latest News: BSP Likely to Skip Opposition Meeting on CAA

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is likely to skip a meeting of opposition parties convened on Monday to discuss the situation arising out of violence on various university campuses and protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Sources in the BSP said the party may not send a representative at the meet due to its differences with the Congress.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has already announced its decision to stay away from the meet.