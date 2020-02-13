Latest News: Excited for India Trip, Says Melania Trump

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Excited for India Trip, Says Melania Trump
US First Lady Melania Trump has said that she is "excited" for her trip to India along President Donald Trump later this month.
In a tweet, Melania Trump said her maiden trip to India as the First Lady is an occasion to celebrate the close ties between the two countries.
She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "kind invitation" to visit India.
"Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi later this month," she said. President Trump and "I are excited for the trip and to celebrate the close ties between the USA and India," she said.
(Source: PTI)
Trump 'Fine' With End of Philippines Military Pact
US President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about the Philippines cancelling a major military accord, saying the decision would save Americans money.
The 1998 Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) created a legal framework for the presence of US troops in the Philippines and for organizing joint military exercises.
Manila announced its decision Tuesday -- a move the US embassy in the Philippines called a "serious step" -- touching off a six-month countdown to the end of the deal.
(Source: PTI)
