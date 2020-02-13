Latest News: Excited for India Trip, Says Melania Trump

US First Lady Melania Trump has said that she is "excited" for her trip to India along President Donald Trump later this month.

In a tweet, Melania Trump said her maiden trip to India as the First Lady is an occasion to celebrate the close ties between the two countries.

She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "kind invitation" to visit India.

"Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi later this month," she said. President Trump and "I are excited for the trip and to celebrate the close ties between the USA and India," she said.

(Source: PTI)