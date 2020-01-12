Latest News: Militants, Security Forces Exchange Fire in Pulwama

Catch all the latest news updates on The Quint.
Encounter Breaks out Between Militants, Security Forces in J&K's Pulwama
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gulshanpora area of Tral in the south Kashmir district Sunday morning after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired at them, triggering an encounter. The exchange of fire was going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.
(Source: PTI)
Maharashtra CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia for Families of Those Killed in Palghar Fire
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased in the fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Boisar, Palghar on Saturday.
The state government will bear the expenses of all the injured, Palghar District Magistrate, Kailash Shinde said.
(Source: ANI)
