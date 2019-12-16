Latest News: CJI Sets Up 2-Judge Panel to Speed Up Rape Trials

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Portuguese PM Antonio Costa Will Visit India For Two Days
Portuguese PM Antonio Costa will be on a 2-day visit to India from 19 December. He will attend the 2nd meeting of Organising Committee on the celebrations for 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 19 December. Portuguese PM will also hold official talks with PM Modi.

CJI Sets Up 2-Judge Panel to Speed Up Rape Trials
Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde has set up a two-judge panel to speed up rape trials across the country.

Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane to be Next Army Chief
Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be the next Indian Army Chief, replacing General Bipin Rawat, reports said.
Army Personnel Killed in Ceasefire Violation by Pak Along LoC in Gurez Sector
An Army personnel was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore district on Monday, officials said.
"Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Gurez sector today (Monday). Our troops retaliated to the violation in adequate measure and effectively," an Army official said.
He said one soldier was killed in the firing by Pakistani troops.
Bihar CM Requests PM Modi to Put Ban on Porn Sites
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has written to PM Modi, requesting him to put a ban on porn sites and inappropriate content on internet, as long-term usage of such content is negatively affecting the mentality of some people, leading to rise in crimes against women.

Cong MP Submits Breach of Privilege Notice Against Smriti Irani
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday, 15 December, submitted a breach of privilege notice against Union Minister Smriti Irani for her statement against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha last week.

British PM Boris Johnson to Table Brexit Bill on Friday
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to present Brexit bill to MPs on Friday, 20 December.

Next Hearing in Chinmayanand Case on 21 December
A local court on Monday, 16 December, fixed 21 December as the next date of hearing the case against former Union minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand who has been accused of sexually exploiting a law student.

SC Forms Committee on Expeditious Disposal of Rape Cases Across Country
The Supreme Court has set up a 2-judge committee to look into the issue of expeditious disposal of rape cases across the country, a source said on Monday.
In an administrative decision, Chief Justice S A Bobde has set up the two-member committee of Justices Subhash Reddy and M R Shah, the source said.

SC Posts Aarey Forest Tree Felling Case for Hearing in Jan 2020
The Supreme Court has posted for hearing in January 2020, the case related to felling of trees in Aarey forest. The SC has said that till then, its interim order against felling of any more trees to continue.

Army Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Assam, Today
One Army chetah helicopter has made a precautionary landing near Missamari in Assam around 1:15 pm today. All crew members are safe.

As CAA Protests Intensify, Amit Shah Promises 'Grand' Ram Mandir in Jharkhand Rally
Addressing a rally in Jharkhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a ‘grand’ Ram temple will come up in Ayodhya within the next four months.

China Gives Hong Kong Leader 'Unwavering Support'
China's premier told beleaguered Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday that she had Beijing's "unwavering support" after a huge rally earlier this month and her government's thrashing at recent local elections.
The city has been upended by six months of massive pro-democracy protests that have seen violent battles between police and hardcore demonstrators, as well as regular transport disruption.
Protesters have called for the unpopular Lam to stand down as leader, but Li Keqiang said Beijing would give "unwavering support" to her government to maintain the "long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong".

Cold Wave Grips Rajasthan
Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan with the state's only hill station Mount Abu recording a minimum of 1.4 degree Celsius on Sunday night, the meteorological department said.
Chittorgarh recorded 7.2 degree Celsius followed by Ajmer which recorded 7.4 degree Celsius. Dabok and Eranpura Road recorded 7.8 degree Celsius each while Jaisalmer registered 8.2 degree Celsius.
Banasthali, Sriganganagar and Pilani recorded 8.3 degree, 8.5 and 8.6 degree Celcius respectively while Sikar, Kota and Swai Madhopur recorded 9 degree Celsius each. The night temperature in other districts remained above 10 degrees, according to Met department.
The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours, they said.

Wholesale Price Inflation up to 0.58 Percent in Nov From 0.16 Percent in Oct
Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Inflation has risen to 0.58 percent in November from 0.16 percent in October, reports PTI, quoting government data.
Petition Seeking FIR Against Telangana
Activist K Sajaya has filed a petition seeking registration of an FIR against the Telengana police for the “custodial” death of four suspects in the gang rape of a veterinarian in Hyderabad. CJI Bobde asked Advocate Vrinda Grover, who mentioned the matter, to approach the SC Registrar.
Vijay Diwas: PM Modi Hails Armed Forces for India's Victory in 1971 Indo-Pak War
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the armed forces for India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, saying the history created by the soldiers will be written in golden letters.
On this day in 1971, over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before Indian troops, bringing to an end the bitterly fought war on the eastern and western fronts. It also led to the creation of Bangladesh.
"On Vijay Diwas, I pay tributes to the courage, valour and bravery of Indian soldiers. The history that our troops created on this day will be embossed in golden letters," Modi tweeted. December 16 is observed as Vijay Diwas.
China Sees Strong Industrial, Retail Growth in November
China posted better-than-expected economic data for November on Monday, giving further breathing space to Beijing after the country agreed a partial trade deal with the US last week.
A truce in the lingering US-China trade war resulted in a pared-down "phase one" deal announced on Friday, although it has yet to be signed.
China's industrial production increased by 6.2 percent in November year-on-year, up from 4.7 percent last month and the highest level in six months.
There was also positive news for the country's retailers, with total retail sales up by 8.0 percent in November, a boost from 7.2 percent growth in October.

EC Seeks Rahul's Response on Smriti Irani's Complaint Against 'Rape in India' Remark
The Election Commission of India has sought Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's response on Union Minister Smriti Irani's complaint against him for his 'rape in India' remark.

Boeing Could Suspend or Cut 737 Max Output: Report
Boeing could on Monday announce whether to further cut or suspend production of its grounded 737 MAX plane, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said the US firm's management increasingly sees a production pause as the most viable option.
Boeing had already decided to reduce its production pace from 52 to 42 planes per month after two crashes led authorities around the world to ground the entire 737 MAX fleet in mid-March.

Excise and Prohibition Dept Officials Seized 150 KG of Cannabis in Andhra Pradesh
Excise and Prohibition department officials seized 150 kg of Cannabis in Anakapalle area of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Further investigation underway.

