Latest News: 3 Killed After Fire Broke Out in Shalimar Bagh House

Catch all the latest news updates here.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
India's Story Has Just Begun: Amitabh Kant
The series of pathbreaking and ambitious reforms unleashed by the Modi government in the last few years will make India a very competitive and productively-efficient economy in the long run, a top Indian official said on Friday.
"There is a great positivity about India," NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant told PTI in an interview here as he wound up his three-city US tour for a series of interaction with academicians, innovators, startups, corporate leaders and government officials in Boston, New York and Washington DC.
(Source: PTI)
Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Mundka
A fire broke out in a plywood factory in Mundka in Delhi on Saturday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
A call about the blaze was received at around 5 am, after which 20 fire tenders were sent to the spot, he said.
No casualty was reported yet but the fire had spread to a bulb factory located opposite to the plywood factory, the official said.
(Source: ANI)
Congress Leaders to Hold ‘Bharat Bachao’ Rally on Saturday
Congress leaders led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will participate in the 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila grounds on Saturday to highlight the "divisive and disruptive" policies of the BJP government.
Top party leaders will also address the rally and highlight the "failures" of the Modi government and its alleged attempt to divide the country and its people.
(Source: PTI)
Heavy Snowfall in Shimla: Over 100 People Rescued
Amit Kashyap, DC Shimla: Over 100 people rescued from near Hassan valley b/w Dhalli & Charabra area by district admin, police& PWD team, after movement of their vehicles, including cars & tourist buses, was affected following snowfall in the area. Rescue ops carried on till 4 am today.
(Source: ANI)
Low Intensity Earthquakes Hit Maharashtra's Palghar District
Three low-intensity earthquakes hit Maharashtra's Palghar district in last 24 hours, no reports of loss of life or property, Officials
(Source: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in Kanpur
PM Modi will chair the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council) here today. He will also review progress of work done & deliberate on aspects of cleaning the Ganga.
(Source: ANI)
Delhi's Air Quality Improves From Very Poor to Moderate
Delhi's air quality improves significantly from "very poor" to "moderate" category on Saturday. Air Quality Index is at 179 at 9.45 am today
(Source: PTI)
16-Year-Old Abducted and Raped in Up, Victim Rescued by Police
16-year-old girl allegedly abducted and raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district; victim rescued, both accused arrested: Police
(Source: PTI)
NCB Busts International Drugs Cartel Worth Rs 1,300 CR in Delhi
The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted an international drugs cartel with the arrest of nine people and seizure of narcotics worth about Rs 1,300 crore, officials said on Saturday, 14 December.
(Source: PTI)
CBI Books Ex-Sangeet Natak Akademi Head Leela Samson
CBI books ex-Sangeet Natak Akademi head Leela Samson for alleged irregularities in revamping Koothambalam auditorium, Chennai: officials
(Source: PTI)
Three Booked for Stealing & Leaking Bank Customers' Data
Police have registered an offence against two employees of a co-operative bank and their suspended colleague for allegedly stealing and leaking customers' data by hacking into the bank's system, an official said on Saturday.
The accused leaked the data of its at least 447 customers, due to which the bank incurred losses to the tune of Rs 29 crore.
(Source: PTI)
Bride Groom Detained in up's Muzaffarnagar for Demanding Car as Dowry
A bride groom was detained, moments before solemnising his marriage, as he demanded a car as dowry in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.
(Source: PTI)
Naxalism Buried 20-Feet Deep, Only PM Modi Can Stop It: Amit Shah
Naxalism buried 20-feet deep, only PM Narendra Modi can stop it, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand's Giridih
(Source: PTI)
Flight Operations Resume at Srinagar Airport After 7 Days
Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport after remaining suspended for seven consecutive days due to heavy fog and snowfall: Airports Authority of India (AAI) official
(Source: PTI)
2 Persons for Allegedly Assaulting Local Journalist in Maharashtra
Case registered against two persons for allegedly assaulting local journalist for publishing news report on illegal sale of gutka in Maharashtra's Jalna district: Police
(Source: PTI)
Chief of Delhi Commission for Women Writes to PM Modi Again
Swati Maliwal, Chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) writes to PM Narendra Modi stating,"Today, lives of hundreds of our daughters and sisters are being ravaged everyday. I myself am on an indefinite hunger strike demanding a fixed framework for punishments to rapists."
Today is 12th day of my indefinite fast. I wrote to you on 1st day,seeking immediate action.I'm deeply saddened to note that despite this alarming situation&demands from across the country ,there has been hardly any response from you to these appeals."
(Source: ANI)
Sukhbir Singh Badal Re-Elected President of Shiromani Akali Dal
Sukhbir Singh Badal unanimously re-elected president of Shiromani Akali Dal
(Source: PTI)
CBI Books Ex-Sangeet Natak Akademi Chairperson Leela Samson
The CBI has booked ace Bharatnatyam dancer and former Chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi Leela Samson for alleged "unfruitful expenditure" in Rs 7.02-crore renovation project of Koothambalam auditorium of Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai, officials said Saturday.
Farooq Abdullah's Detention Extended by Three Months
Jammu and Kashmir administration extends detention of Farooq Abdullah by 3 months under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), reported PTI quoting officials.
IMD Predicts Thunderstorm in Multiple States
IMD forecasts thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on 15 December. Cold wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Delhi LG Withdraws Land Acquisition Proceedings of Unauthorised Colonies
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday said he has issued directions to withdraw the land acquisition proceedings within delineated boundaries of 1,731 unauthorised colonies.
Taking to Twitter, Baijal said it was a major step for conferring ownership rights to the residents of these colonies, adding that the move would pave the way for smooth implementation of the PM-UDAY (PM Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi AwasAdhikar Yojana).
"Directions issued to withdraw the land acquisition proceedings (de-notification of the land) in respect of the land situated within the delineated boundaries of 1,731 Unauthorised Colonies (UCs). #PM-UDAY," the LG tweeted.
Fire Erupts at Total Refinery in France
A fire erupted at a Total oil refinery in northwestern France on Saturday, but was brought under control and there were no injuries, local authorities said.
The blaze started at about 4am in a pump at the plant at Gonfreville-l'Orcher, near the port city of Le Havre, the local prefecture of the Seine-Maritime region said.
It said the blaze has been brought under control and is dying out though some small fires remained.
FASTag Deadline Extended
Centre, on Saturday, relaxed the deadline mandating only FASTags at tolls by 30 more days. NHAI said there's a supply deficit of the tags.
Mother Dairy Hikes Price of Milk in Delhi-NCR
Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by up to Rs 3 per litre in Delhi-NCR effective from Sunday.
Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh
Fire breaks out a house in Shalimar Bagh area. Six people, including three children rescued so far. More details awaited.
Avalanche Feared in Higher Reaches of Himachal
Fearing avalanche and landslides following recent snowfall and heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, people and tourists have been asked to remain cautious, a senior official said.
People have been advised not to go towards avalanche prone areas in Pangi, Bharmour, Teesa and Salooni of Chamba district, Chamba Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bhatia said.
3-Judge Bench Under CJI to Hear Nirbhaya Case Review Plea
Review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts in the December 2012 Delhi gang rape case to be heard by a three-judge bench of Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, on Tuesday, 17 December.