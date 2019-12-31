Latest News: AQI in Delhi’s Anand Vihar in ‘Severe’ Category

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Aadhar-PAN Link Date Extended
Finance Ministry has extended the Aadhaar-PAN linking date to 31st March, 2020. Earlier, 31st December, 2019 was the last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar.
(Source: ANI)
Passenger Arrested at Delhi Airport with 23L of Gold
Gold worth Rs. 23.85 lakhs seized at Delhi airport on 29th December from one Indian passenger arriving from Hong Kong. The gold was concealed in his body. The passenger has been arrested.
(Source: ANI)
Russia, Ukraine Finalize Deals for Gas Transit to Europe
Russian and Ukrainian gas companies say they have finalised a slew of contracts ensuring uninterrupted transit of Russian natural gas to Europe.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the agreements that were signed late Monday, saying they will allow Ukraine to get at least USD 7 billion in transit payments from Russia over the next five years.
The agreements formalized a tentative deal reached earlier this month that envisaged shipments of 65 billion cubic metres of natural gas through Ukraine in 2020 and annual shipments of 40 billion cubic metres thereafter.\
(Source: PTI)
AQI in Delhi's Anand Vihar in 'Severe' Category
The Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 431 in the 'severe' category in Delhi’s Anand Vihar and at 372 in 'very poor' category in RK Puram on Tuesday morning, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.
(Source: ANI)
