Latest News: AQI in Delhi’s Anand Vihar in ‘Severe’ Category

Russian and Ukrainian gas companies say they have finalised a slew of contracts ensuring uninterrupted transit of Russian natural gas to Europe.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the agreements that were signed late Monday, saying they will allow Ukraine to get at least USD 7 billion in transit payments from Russia over the next five years.

The agreements formalized a tentative deal reached earlier this month that envisaged shipments of 65 billion cubic metres of natural gas through Ukraine in 2020 and annual shipments of 40 billion cubic metres thereafter.\

(Source: PTI)