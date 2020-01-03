Latest News: 8 Killed in Rocket Attack on Baghdad Airport in Iraq
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.(Photo: The Quint)
Live

Latest News: 8 Killed in Rocket Attack on Baghdad Airport in Iraq

The Quint
Breaking News

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

NEWEST FIRSTOLDEST FIRST
(3) NEW UPDATES

8 Killed in Rocket Attack on Baghdad Airport: Iraqi Security Sources

At least eight people were killed in a rocket attack on Baghdad airport, Iraqi security sources said on Friday, days after a pro-Iran mob laid siege to the American embassy.

"Three rockets hit the international airport in Baghdad," said a statement from the Iraqi military, adding that two cars exploded.

At least eight people died, added a security official who asked to remain anonymous.

(Source: AFP)

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Breaking News section for more stories.

    Loading...