Latest News: All 4 Convicts to Be Hanged in Jaipur Blasts Case

2008 Jaipur Bomb Blasts Case: All 4 Convicts to Be Hanged
A Jaipur court on Friday announced the quantum of sentence in connection with the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case, with all the four convicts to be hanged till death.
(Source: ANI)
Friday Prayers Held at Historic Jamia Masjid in Kashmir
Friday prayers were held at the historic Jamia Masjid located in the volatile downtown area of Srinagar for the first time after 5 August, when the Centre announced the nullification of Article 370, officials said.
Police had made arrangements along with some volunteers to ensure smooth conduct of prayers at the 14th century grand mosque.
(Source: PTI)
Fitch Lowers India GDP Growth to 4.6% in FY20
Fitch Ratings on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 fiscal year to 4.6 percent on deterioration in business and consumer confidence.
It affirmed India's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook.
(Source: PTI)
Ajit Pawar Gets Clean Chit by ACB in Another Irrigation Scam Case: Officials
ACB clean chit to NCP leader Ajit Pawar in connection with another irrigation scam case, said officials.
(Source: PTI)
'Tried to Formalize Most of the Sectors of Economy': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ASSOCHAM annual conference said, “We have tried to formalize most of the sectors of the economy. We are also moving forward by using technology to modernize and speed-up the economy.”
(Source: ANI)
Bad Weather Impacts Flight Operations at Delhi Airport
Around 7:00 am at Delhi Airport, due to bad weather, flight operations have been affected. While the takeoffs and landings continue, some flights are impacted due to crew operational limitations.
(Source: ANI)