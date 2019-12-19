Latest News: Delhi Court Extends ED Custody of Shivinder Singh

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Presiding Officers in Legislatures Should be Neutral on Defections, Says LS Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that the presiding officers in legislatures should be neutral and take impartial decisions on defections in a time-bound manner.
(Source: PTI)
Delhi Court Extends ED Custody of Shivinder Singh Till 26 December
A Delhi Court has extended till 26 December the ED custody of ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in connection with the RFL money laundering case.
Delhi Sees Coldest Morning of Season So Far at 5.2 Degrees Celsius
Delhi records coldest morning of the season so far, minimum temperature settles at 5.2 degrees Celsius: Met department.
(Source: News18)
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Adjourns Sine Die
Uttar Pradesh Assembly adjourns sine die amid uproar by opposition over law and order, other issues.
(Source: PTI)
3 Coaches of Amritsar-Bound Train Catches Fire near Jalandhar, No One Hurt
Several passengers of an Amritsar-bound train had a narrow escape after its three coaches caught fire near Kartarpur in Punjab's Jalandhar district, railway officials said on Thursday.
While two bogies of the Shaheed Express were completely burnt, the third one was partially damaged due to fire which broke out late Wednesday night.
All the passengers of the train were rescued and fire tenders were rushed to the site, an official of the railway police said.
(Source: PTI)
Nirbhaya Case: Delhi Court Reverses Adjournment Order; Matter to Be Heard Today
Delhi High Court has recalled its adjournment order in Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Kumar Gupta's plea.
Matter to be heard today after the 2012 gangrape victim's lawyers again mentioned and objected for the adjournment.
(Source: ANI)
18-Yr-Old Fatehpur Rape Survivor Dies in Hospital
Eighteen-year-old Fatehpur rape survivor, set ablaze on Saturday by two accused, has died at Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital in Kanpur, an official stated.
(Source: PTI)
Delhi HC Adjourns Hearing for 24 Jan for Convict's Plea in Nirbhaya Case
Delhi High Court has adjourned hearing for 24 January 2020 as convict Pawan Kumar Gupta's lawyer Advocate AP Singh has sought time to file fresh documents in the matter.
(Source: ANI)
Nirbhaya Case: Delhi HC to Hear Convict's Plea Seeking to Be Treated Under Juvenile Justice Act
Delhi High Court to hear shortly the plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the convicts in Nirbhaya case, who has moved the court claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence in 2012 and should be treated under the Juvenile Justice Act.
(Source: ANI)
Two College Students Shot Dead in Chandigarh
Two college students from Haryana were shot dead by unidentified assailants at their rented accommodation in Sector 15 area here, police said.
The victims, both in their early twenties, have been identified as Ajay, a student of a private university, and Vineet, who was attending a government college here, Superintendent of Police (Central) Ram Gopal said.
(Source: PTI)
Low Visibility Procedures at Delhi Airport; Flight Disruptions Likely
Low Visibility Procedures are implemented at Delhi Airport. There might be some flight disruptions. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is regretted.
(Source: ANI)
21 Trains to Delhi Running Late Due to Operational Reasons
Twenty-one trains to Delhi are running late due to operational reasons.
(Source: ANI)
Firing on local Shiv Sena Functionary in Mumbai
An Shiv Sena functionary, Shekhar Jadhav was injured after an unidentified person opened fire on him in suburban Vikhroli on today morning, a police official said.
The incident took place around 8 am near Sai Mandir in Tagor Nagar area of Vikhroli, he said
(Source: PTI)
Pak Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Poonch
Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by firing small arms and shelling mortar bombs on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.
(Source: PTI)
UN Calls for Lifting Restrictions on Iran Diplomats
The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday called on the US — which hosts the organization's headquarters -- to lift restrictions on Iranian diplomats.
The resolution also condemned the denial of visas to Russian diplomats.
Since the summer, Iranian diplomats and ministers have been under strict movement restrictions when they are in the US. They are limited largely to the area around the UN headquarters in New York, the Iranian mission and the ambassador's residence.
(Source: AFP)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)