Latest News: Delhi Court Extends ED Custody of Shivinder Singh

Several passengers of an Amritsar-bound train had a narrow escape after its three coaches caught fire near Kartarpur in Punjab's Jalandhar district, railway officials said on Thursday.

While two bogies of the Shaheed Express were completely burnt, the third one was partially damaged due to fire which broke out late Wednesday night.

All the passengers of the train were rescued and fire tenders were rushed to the site, an official of the railway police said.

(Source: PTI)