Latest News: 2 Wounded in Shooting Outside a Walmart in Tennessee

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Trump Says Does Not Expect War With Iran: Reports
A day after dozens of Iraqi Shiite militiamen and their supporters broke into the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, US President Donald Trump has reportedly said that he doesn’t expect a war with Iran, reported AFP.
2 Wounded in Shooting Outside a Walmart in Tennessee
Two men have been shot in the parking lot outside a Walmart in Tennessee, and one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
The shooting happened around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, and the suspect fled in a vehicle, Chattanooga Police Department spokeswoman Elisa Myzal said.
The second victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Myzal said. Both were taken to a hospital.
Police were interviewing multiple witnesses on Tuesday afternoon. They also had called in the Tennessee Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.
(Source: AP)
29 Trains Running Late Due to Low Visibility in the Northern Railway Region
Due to poor visibility, 29 trains are running late on Wednesday, 1 January, in the Northern Railway Region.
(Source: ANI)
Pentagon Says Sending 750 Troops to Mideast After Embassy Attack in Iraq
The United States is sending around 750 more troops to the Middle East immediately, following an attack by pro-Iranian demonstrators on the US embassy in Baghdad, the Pentagon has said.
More troops from a rapid response unit of the 82nd Airborne Division are prepared to deploy over the next several days, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement on Tuesday.
"This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against US personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today," he said.
"The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world."
(Source: AFP)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)