Latest News: Silver Lake to Invest Rs 7,500 Cr in Reliance Retail

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, saying "people don't like her" and that "she can never be the first woman president of the US." "It will be an insult to our country," he said.

On relations with China, Trump said, "We signed a great trade deal (with China) but the ink was not dry when the plague (COVID-19) came in, so I view that trade deal much differently than I did before."