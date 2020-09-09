Live

Latest News: Silver Lake to Invest Rs 7,500 Cr in Reliance Retail

Updated09 Sep 2020, 04:07 AM IST
4:07 AM, 09 Sep

Silver Lake to Invest Rs 7,500 Cr in Reliance Retail

Silver Lake will be investing Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail for a 1.75 percent equity stake, reports said on Wednesday.

4:03 AM, 09 Sep

Sensex Falls 255 Points to 38,110 in Opening Session

Sensex on Wednesday fell 255.26 points to 38,110.09 in the opening session, while Nifty dropped 79 points to 11,238.35.

(Source: PTI)

3:25 AM, 09 Sep

'Kamala Harris Can Never Be First Woman President of US': Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, saying "people don't like her" and that "she can never be the first woman president of the US." "It will be an insult to our country," he said.

On relations with China, Trump said, "We signed a great trade deal (with China) but the ink was not dry when the plague (COVID-19) came in, so I view that trade deal much differently than I did before."

(Source: ANI)

Published: 09 Sep 2020, 03:40 AM IST

