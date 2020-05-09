Latest News: 4 Naxals, 1 Police Official Killed in Chhattisgarh
Latest News: 4 Naxals, 1 Police Official Killed in Chhattisgarh

4 Naxals, 1 Police Official Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh

Four purported Naxals and a police sub-inspector were killed in an exchange of fire in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The encounter took place near Pardhoni village under Manpur police station limits. The bodies of the four naxals, one AK-47 rifle, one SLR weapon and two .315 bore rifles have been recovered, GN Baghel, ASP Rajnandgaon, said.

(Source: PTI, ANI)

