Latest News: Sensex Jumps 191 Points to 36,520 in Opening Session

Updated09 Jul 2020, 05:27 AM IST
5:27 AM, 09 Jul

WMCC Meet on Border Affairs Tomorrow Amid Reports of India-China Disengagement

Amid reports of disengagement by India and China along the LAC in Ladakh, sources cited by ANI on Thursday said that another round of a virtual meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs will take place on Friday.

4:08 AM, 09 Jul

Sensex Jumps 191 Points to 36,520 in Opening Session

Sensex on Thursday jumped 190.57 points to 36,519.58 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 54.70 points to 10,760.45.

(Source: PTI)

Published: 09 Jul 2020, 04:08 AM IST

