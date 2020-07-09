Latest News: Sensex Jumps 191 Points to 36,520 in Opening Session
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
WMCC Meet on Border Affairs Tomorrow Amid Reports of India-China Disengagement
Amid reports of disengagement by India and China along the LAC in Ladakh, sources cited by ANI on Thursday said that another round of a virtual meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs will take place on Friday.
Sensex Jumps 191 Points to 36,520 in Opening Session
Sensex on Thursday jumped 190.57 points to 36,519.58 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 54.70 points to 10,760.45.
(Source: PTI)
