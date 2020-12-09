Latest News: 2 Militants Killed in Encounter With Forces in J&K

Live

8:46 AM , 09 Dec

BJP Chief Nadda to Inaugurate Party's WB State Election Office

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will inaugurate party's West Bengal State Election Office, and participate in 'Aar Noi Annay' Jansampark Rally in Bhwanipur Vidhan Sabha. Nadda will also hold a meeting with representatives from slum community, in West Bengal on Wednesday, 9 December.

Source: ANI

7:04 AM , 09 Dec

2 Militants Killed in Ecnounter in Pulwama

Two militants have been killed in an encounter started in the early hours of Wednesday in the Tiken area of Pulwama, the Kashmir Zone Police said. More details awaited.

Source: ANI

