Latest News: 2 Militants Killed in Encounter With Forces in J&K
BJP Chief Nadda to Inaugurate Party's WB State Election Office
BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will inaugurate party's West Bengal State Election Office, and participate in 'Aar Noi Annay' Jansampark Rally in Bhwanipur Vidhan Sabha. Nadda will also hold a meeting with representatives from slum community, in West Bengal on Wednesday, 9 December.
Source: ANI
Published: 09 Dec 2020, 7:25 AM IST
