Latest News: 1 Killed in Cylinder Blast in Pune’s Dighi Area

The Quint
Updated10 Aug 2020, 02:45 AM IST
Breaking News
2:36 AM, 09 Aug

Fire Breaks Out at a Hotel Being Used as COVID-19 Facility in Andhra

Seven people have died due to a fire that broke out at a hotel which was being used a COVID-19 facility by a hospital in Vijayawada, reported ANI.

(Source: ANI)

4:16 AM, 09 Aug

PM Modi, Amit Shah Express Grief Over Fire Tragedy in AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM Ji and assured all possible support.”

4:25 AM, 09 Aug

Mahinda Rajapaksa Takes Oath as Sri Lankan PM

Sri Lanka’s former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in as the prime minister of Sri Lanka on Sunday, 9 August.

(Source: PTI)

6:19 AM, 09 Aug

PM Modi Releases 6th Instalment Under PM-KISAN Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the sixth instalment of Rs 17,100 crore to over 8 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.


Published: 09 Aug 2020, 02:36 AM IST

