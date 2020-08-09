Latest News: 1 Killed in Cylinder Blast in Pune’s Dighi Area
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Fire Breaks Out at a Hotel Being Used as COVID-19 Facility in Andhra
Seven people have died due to a fire that broke out at a hotel which was being used a COVID-19 facility by a hospital in Vijayawada, reported ANI.
(Source: ANI)
PM Modi, Amit Shah Express Grief Over Fire Tragedy in AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM Ji and assured all possible support.”
Mahinda Rajapaksa Takes Oath as Sri Lankan PM
Sri Lanka’s former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in as the prime minister of Sri Lanka on Sunday, 9 August.
(Source: PTI)
PM Modi Releases 6th Instalment Under PM-KISAN Scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the sixth instalment of Rs 17,100 crore to over 8 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.
