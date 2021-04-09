Latest News: Sensex Drops 187 Points to 49,559 in Opening Session

Live

9:49 AM , 09 Apr

Sensex Drops 187 Points to 49,559 in Opening Session

Sensex on Friday dropped 186.94 points to 49,559.27 in the opening session, while Nifty slipped 44.10 points to 14,829.70.

(Source: PTI)

