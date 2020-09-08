Latest News: Sensex Drops 71 Points to 38,346 in Opening Session
Sensex Drops 71 Points to 38,346 in Opening Session
Sensex on Tuesday dropped 70.92 points to 38,346.31 in the opening session, while Nifty slipped 12.60 points to 11,342.45.
(Source: PTI)
Kannada Actor Sanjana Galrani's House Searched by CCB in Bengaluru
A search is being conducted at Kannada actor Sanjana Galrani's house in Bengaluru by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug racket case.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said the search was carried out after obtaining a warrant from a court.
(Source: ANI)
