Latest News: Sensex Drops 71 Points to 38,346 in Opening Session

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated08 Sep 2020, 04:33 AM IST
4:33 AM, 08 Sep

Sensex Drops 71 Points to 38,346 in Opening Session

Sensex on Tuesday dropped 70.92 points to 38,346.31 in the opening session, while Nifty slipped 12.60 points to 11,342.45.

(Source: PTI)

3:48 AM, 08 Sep

Kannada Actor Sanjana Galrani's House Searched by CCB in Bengaluru

A search is being conducted at Kannada actor Sanjana Galrani's house in Bengaluru by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug racket case.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said the search was carried out after obtaining a warrant from a court.

(Source: ANI)

Published: 08 Sep 2020, 03:48 AM IST

