Latest News: Sensex Opens 64 Pts Higher at 36,738; Nifty at 10,805
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Near Andaman and Nicobar Islands
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred in the sea near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said on Wednesday.
(Source: PTI)
Sensex Opens 64 Points Higher at 36,738
Sensex on Wednesday opened 63.86 points higher at 36,738.38, while Nifty rose 5.80 points to 10,805.45.
(Source: PTI)
Woman Killed in Heavy Shelling by Pak on Forward Areas Along LoC in J&K
A 65-year-old woman was killed and another person was critically injured in heavy shelling by the Pakistan Army on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
(Source: PTI)
