Latest News: Sensex Surges 343 Points to 50,005 in Opening Session

11:50 AM , 08 Apr

Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Delhi

A fire broke out in a factory near the MTNL office at Damodar Park, Dilshad Garden Industrial Area, in Delhi on Thursday. Twenty-five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

(Source: ANI)

9:37 AM , 08 Apr

Sensex Surges 343 Points to 50,005 in Opening Session

Sensex on Thursday surged 343.32 points to 50,005.08 in the opening session, while Nifty jumped 102.90 points to 14,921.95.

(Source: PTI)

Published: 08 Apr 2021, 9:37 AM IST

