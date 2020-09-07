Live

Latest News: Sensex Advances 72 Pts to 38,429 in Opening Session

Updated07 Sep 2020, 06:17 AM IST
6:17 AM, 07 Sep

'Bad Boy Billionaires' Case: Delhi HC Seeks Centre, Netflix's Stand on Choksi's Appeal

The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre and Netlfix's stand on an appeal by Mehul Choksi against the dismissal of a plea to pre-screen the ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ documentary series.

4:41 AM, 07 Sep

Sensex Advances 72 Points to 38,429 in Opening Session

Sensex on Monday advanced 72.22 points to 38,429.40 in the opening session, while Nifty inched up 33.40 points to 11,367.25.

(Source: PTI)

3:42 AM, 07 Sep

2 Dead After Crude Bombs Explode in West Bengal's Kamarhati

Two people were killed and another was seriously injured after crude bombs, kept in a shanty, exploded in West Bengal's Kamarhati on the outskirts of Kolkata, the police said on Sunday.

(Source: PTI)

Published: 07 Sep 2020, 03:42 AM IST

