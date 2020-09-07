Latest News: Sensex Advances 72 Pts to 38,429 in Opening Session
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
'Bad Boy Billionaires' Case: Delhi HC Seeks Centre, Netflix's Stand on Choksi's Appeal
The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre and Netlfix's stand on an appeal by Mehul Choksi against the dismissal of a plea to pre-screen the ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ documentary series.
Sensex Advances 72 Points to 38,429 in Opening Session
Sensex on Monday advanced 72.22 points to 38,429.40 in the opening session, while Nifty inched up 33.40 points to 11,367.25.
(Source: PTI)
2 Dead After Crude Bombs Explode in West Bengal's Kamarhati
Two people were killed and another was seriously injured after crude bombs, kept in a shanty, exploded in West Bengal's Kamarhati on the outskirts of Kolkata, the police said on Sunday.
(Source: PTI)
