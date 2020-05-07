Catch the latest news updates of the day here.Sensex on Thursday fell 322.79 points to 31,362.96 in the opening session, while Nifty declined 83 points to 9,187.90.(Source: PTI)Three people, including a child, died after a chemical gas leakage incident at the LG Polymers industry in Visakhapatnam's RR Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh.People were taken to the hospital after they complained of burning sensation in the eyes and breathing difficulties.(Source: ANI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)