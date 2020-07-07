Latest News. | Looking at Banning Chinese Apps: US Secy of State
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
'Certainly Looking at' Banning Chinese Social Media Apps: US Secy of State
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the country is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, reported Reuters.
His comments made to Fox News come after India banned 59 Chinese-owned apps in a move that came amid tensions between India and China along the LAC in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash.
Meanwhile, TikTok has said that it is stopping app operations in Hong Kong, reported AFP.
Sensex Surges 173 Points to 36,660 in Opening Session
Sensex on Tuesday surged 173.07 points to 36,660.35 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 39.95 points to 10,803.60.
(Source: PTI)
