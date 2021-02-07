Live
Latest News: Over 12k New Cases in India, Total Cases at 1.08 Cr
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Over 12k New Cases in India, Total Cases at 1.08 Crore
With 12,059 new cases of COVID-19 in India, the total number of cases stand at 1.08 crore, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are 1,48,766 active cases in India and the death toll climbed to 1,54,996 in the last 24 hours.
PM Modi to Visit Assam, West Bengal Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the poll-bound states of Assam and West Bengal to launch several projects and address public rallies.
Published: 07 Feb 2021, 8:31 AM IST
