Live

Latest News: Sensex Rallies 310 Pts to 36,332 in Opening Session

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Published06 Jul 2020, 04:20 AM IST
Breaking News
1 min read

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

4:20 AM, 06 Jul

Sensex Rallies 310 Points to 36,332 in Opening Session

Sensex on Monday rallied 310.29 points to 36,331.71 in the opening session, while Nifty jumped 99.70 points to 10,707.05.

(Source: PTI)

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Never Miss Out

Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!