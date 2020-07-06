Live
Latest News: Sensex Rallies 310 Pts to 36,332 in Opening Session
Sensex Rallies 310 Points to 36,332 in Opening Session
Sensex on Monday rallied 310.29 points to 36,331.71 in the opening session, while Nifty jumped 99.70 points to 10,707.05.
(Source: PTI)
