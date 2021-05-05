Latest News: Sensex Rises 266 Points to 48,520 in Opening Session

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated
Breaking News
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

7:22 PM , 05 May

Oxygen Cylinder Explodes In Lucknow, Leaving 6 Dead

An oxygen cylinder exploded while it was being refilled at oxygen plant in Lucknow as per the police, leading to six injuries and three deaths.

(Source: PTI)

3:48 PM , 05 May

Kashmiri Separatist Leader Ashraf Sehrai Dies in Jammu Hospital

Kashmiri separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai, detained under PSA last year, has died in a Jammu hospital, officials said on Wednesday.

(Source: PTI)

3:48 PM , 05 May

Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Stand on Plea Against WhatsApp's Privacy Policy

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the Centre, Facebook and WhatsApp on a PIL challenging the messaging platform's privacy policy.

(Source: PTI)

9:46 AM , 05 May

Sensex Rises 266 Points to 48,520 in Opening Session

Sensex on Wednesday rose 266.09 points to 48,519.60 in the opening session, while Nifty advanced 81.45 points to 14,577.95.

(Source: PTI)

Published: 05 May 2021, 9:46 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!