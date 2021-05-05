Latest News: Sensex Rises 266 Points to 48,520 in Opening Session

Oxygen Cylinder Explodes In Lucknow, Leaving 6 Dead
An oxygen cylinder exploded while it was being refilled at oxygen plant in Lucknow as per the police, leading to six injuries and three deaths.
(Source: PTI)
Kashmiri Separatist Leader Ashraf Sehrai Dies in Jammu Hospital
Kashmiri separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai, detained under PSA last year, has died in a Jammu hospital, officials said on Wednesday.
(Source: PTI)
Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Stand on Plea Against WhatsApp's Privacy Policy
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the Centre, Facebook and WhatsApp on a PIL challenging the messaging platform's privacy policy.
(Source: PTI)
Published: 05 May 2021, 9:46 AM IST
