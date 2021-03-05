Live

Latest News: NZ Lifts Evacuation Orders Post Initial Tsunami Alert

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

8:36 AM , 05 Mar

New Zealand Lifts Evacuation Orders Post Initial Tsunami Alert

Three powerful earthquakes off the coast of New Zealand led to a Tsunami warning being issued on Friday, with evacuations taking place in the island country, along with New Caledonia and Vanuatu.

The earthquakes were measured as being of 8.1, 7.4 and 7.3 magnitude.

Later however, New Zealand had downgraded its tsunami warning.

(Source: AFP, CNN)

