Latest News: Sensex Surges 314 Points to 38,002 in Opening Session
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Surges 314 Points to 38,002 in Opening Session
Sensex on Wednesday surged 314.47 points to 38,002.38 in the opening session, while Nifty jumped 88.70 points to 11,183.95.
(Source: PTI)
Congress Leader, Ex-Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Passes Away
Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed away in Pune on Wednesday.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 05 Aug 2020, 03:16 AM IST
