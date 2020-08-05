Latest News: Sensex Surges 314 Points to 38,002 in Opening Session

Live

Updated05 Aug 2020, 04:22 AM IST
4:22 AM, 05 Aug

Sensex Surges 314 Points to 38,002 in Opening Session

Sensex on Wednesday surged 314.47 points to 38,002.38 in the opening session, while Nifty jumped 88.70 points to 11,183.95.

(Source: PTI)

3:14 AM, 05 Aug

Congress Leader, Ex-Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Passes Away

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed away in Pune on Wednesday.

(Source: ANI)

Published: 05 Aug 2020, 03:16 AM IST

